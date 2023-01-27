Members of the Castleford and District Naval Association' at a Burns night celebration

More than 50 members and guests gathered at the Masonic Hall in Castleford for a dinner to mark the life of the Scottish poet Robbie Burns.

A piper was in attendance and Haggis was served from a Scottish themed menu. Burns’ poems were read and toasts washed down with whisky, rum and Port before a rendition of Auld Lang Syne ended the evening, said chairman Gary Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a Naval tradition to celebrate Burns Night,” he added. "We hold social events throughout the year celebrating special occasions such as Trafalgar Night & Burns Night, as well as organising days out to visit other Naval Associations.”

It is a Naval tradition to celebrate Burns Night - and the Castleford association arranged for a Piper to play at the event

Castleford and District Naval Association, which was formed in 1926 at the Alma Inn, Castleford, is one of the oldest Naval Associations in the country.

Compromising of a mix of serving and former Royal Navy members, ranging from 19-years-old to its 94-year-old president Bob Smith, the organisation meets at midday on the third Sunday of every month at the Liquid Spirit, Powell Street, Castleford (formerly the ex services club).

Mr Day said: “We accept anyone with a connection to the Navy be it having served in the RN, Royal Marines, Merchant Navy and Sea Scouts or anyone with a connection such as a relative or a friend.”

The association is looking forward to celebrating its 100th anniversary in three years time. Mr Day urged anyone who was interested to email him via: [email protected]

Gary Day, pictured with his wife Jo, is the chairman of the Castleford Naval Association

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad