Sculpture plans approved for station and history centre as part of £1m art trial through Wakefield city centre

The works are part of a £1m government funded art trial through Wakefield city centre.

Wakefield Council has given approval for 3.5 bronze sculpture of “stacked spheres” to be put in place outside West Yorkshire History Centre, on Kirkgate.

It has been designed by Annie Morris, whose work encompasses sculpture, tapestry, painting and drawing.

A report states: “Annie Morris’s sculpture occupies a sustainable design and seeks to have a positive regenerative impact on the Wakefield area.

“The proposed development would be consistent and in proportion with the surrounding area.

“Such features add visual and cultural interest to the local area.”

Speaking about the work earlier this year, the artist said: “The West Yorkshire History Centre holds historical archives including births, marriages and deaths of the West Riding of Yorkshire.

“These are symbolic themes echoed in my practice from vulnerability and strength, grief and renewal, hope, uncertainty, rebirth and creativity.”

Sculptor Halima Cassell’s work, called Gathering, will replace existing artwork outside Westgate station.

Five “contemporary sculptures”, in red, white, yellow, black and orange, ranging in height from 94cm to 1.2cm, will be placed on a plinth outside the station.

Halima has strong links to Wakefield, receiving her first major commissions in the city before developing a successful career.

Her sculptural work is influenced by Barbara Hepworth.

No objections were made to either of the planning applications

Wakefield Council has been awarded over a million pounds of government funding to deliver free outdoor public art.

The trail features unique sculptures, created by five leading British artists, to go on permanent display.

The individual works aim to reflect the district’s heritage and will be displayed at key points across the city.

One of the pieces, by Wakefield-born artist Jason Wilsher-Mills had proved more controversial.

More than 60 people have objected to the his ‘Amazonian Love God’ statue being placed near to Wakefield Cathedral.

Objectors say the work ‘offends Christianity’.