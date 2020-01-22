Search being held to find missing Wakefield teenager Mateusz Lugowski

A search is being held this morning with the hope of finding missing Wakefield teenager Mateusz Lugowski.

The 16-year-old was reported missing from Lupset on Sunday, Januaury 19 at 5pm.

Officers have released a CCTV image of him, taken that day, at 2.42pm near to the Domino's Pizza in the Chantry Bridge area.

That was the last confirmed sighting of Mateusz.

Today, at 11am, concerned members of the community are meeting at the pizza shop on Calder Vale Road to go out and look for Mateusz and are inviting anyone wanting to join the search to meet them there.

They are asking that no under 18s go along.

On a Facebook page, called Help 'Find Mateusz Lugowski' it says 'the search is about finding Mateusz, his safety and wellbeing."

Mateusz is descibed as 5ft 2ins tall with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue and black hooded jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms with thick blue stripe and blue trainers with white stripes.

He may have a blue rucksack with him.

Detective Inspector Suzanne Gall of Wakefield CID said: "We are growing increasingly concerned about Mateusz’s welfare; we urgently need to reunite him with his family.

"Officers are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry.

"I would urge anyone who has seen Mateusz to get in touch with us."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1246 of 19 January.