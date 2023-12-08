Search launched for loved ones after 40-year-old Wakefield woman who lived at hotel dies
Coroner’s officers are searching for the family of a 40-year-old Wakefield woman who has died.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Angela Kelly lived at York House Hotel on Drury Lane.
She died on November 23.
Coroner’s officers are appealing for anyone who knows Angela’s family and how to contact them to get in touch with them as soon as possible so her loved ones can be informed of Angela’s death.
Anyone who has information that might help should contact Wakefield Coroner's office by calling 01924 302180.