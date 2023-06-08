Helen O’Donnell, 55, wants to give back the artwork that her late mum, Eileen Twigg, bought from a student whilst teaching history at Wakefield College (formerly Wakefield Technical College) around 60 years ago.

The beloved oil on wood painting, titled Canal Reflections, was painted by an E. Moody and was hanging at the top of the stairs in Mrs Twigg’s home throughout Helen’s childhood.

Later on in life, Mrs Twigg moved in with Helen and it was displayed prominently in her home before she moved.

Now Helen wants to give it back to its original creator or his family.

Helen, from Huddersfield but now living in Leeds, said: “I lost my mum in 2019 and she really loved the picture.

"I’ve moved house and downsized and I don’t really have anywhere to put it. I thought it would be lovely to give it back to the original painter.

"The gentleman who painted the picture could be in his 60s or 70s now. I have friends who have paintings from their father that they absolutely cherish, so I thought this painting could mean a lot to the artist or his family.

The oil on wood painting was painted by a Mr E Moody.

“My mother mainly taught history at Wakefield Tech, but she also taught some English classes on the side.

I believe she bought this painting from a student at the college, as she absolutely loved the picture.”

If you are Mr E Moody or know of his family, contact Helen via email on [email protected]

Mrs Twigg taught History at Wakefield College in the early 60s, formerly Wakefield Technical College at the time.