Search underway for person reported in Wakefield reservoir

Police and firefighters said they were called at 5.30pm to the reservoir off Haigh Moor Road after concern about someone in the water.

Fire crews from Leeds, Dewsbury, Killingbeck and Rothwell were deployed, as well as a specialist water rescue team.

At 7.24pm, West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to a report for a concern for safety at 5.30pm today (July 16) in relation to a person in the water at Ardsley Reservoir off Haigh Moor Road.

