Second Portobello Gala at Castle Grove Park tomorrow with Freddie Mercury performance by councillor

The event will run from 10am to 4pm at Castle Grove Park.

It is being organised by a gala committee at the Portobello Community Centre following the success of the centenary gala celebrating one hundred years of Portobello estate last year.

There will be free art activities including knitting and sewing as well as chair-based exercises and a climbing wall for the kids.

It is the second annual Portobello Gala tomorrow.

Gemma Whelan and her colleague from We Great Ladies will be giving a ‘Summer in a suitcase’ performance, and there will be face painting, football and balloon modelling for the little ones.

Counc Karl Johnson will also be giving a performance as Freddy Mercury and members of staff from The Hepworth will be putting on sculpture building sessions.

Sarah Cutts, manager at Portobello Community Centre, said: “Last year was the 100th anniversary of Portobello estate and we received funding from the National Lottery and English Heritage to hold a gala with fabulous artists.

“It was such a great success that we thought we have to hold something like this again.”

Sarah added: “It is a massive collaboration of community groups coming together to offer the Portobello community and surrounding areas a free day out.

“Every single activity is free, the only thing residents will need to pay for is an ice cream or a coffee.”

Various community groups who use the centre’s facilities and church organisations will also be holding stalls.

Funding for the event has come from Wakefield Council, Wakefield District Housing and Portobello Community Forum.

To keep costs down for attendees, there will be no food vans on site but families are encouraged to bring their own picnics.