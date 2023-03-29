Second wave of names announced for Yorkshire's favourite family friendly festival

Kate Rusby

Joining this year’s line-up are a number of festival favourites, some back by popular demand.

There will be a rare appearance from cult band the olllam, winners of Best Folk Group at Ireland’s prestigious RTE Radio One Folk Awards 2022. Their line-up includes the most innovative Irish piper of his generation John McSherry, master musician Tyler Duncan and renowned Vulfpeck bassist Joe Dart.

Smokey-voiced Elles Bailey, is at the forefront of the British blues and roots scene, winning multiple UK Blues Awards and Americana Awards UK, including Best Live Act of the Year and Artist of the Year 2023.

Back by popular demand are 9-piece Cut Capers, who mix a 4-piece brass section with funk, dance and hip-hop and were described as inspirational by the legendary Jimmy Cliff.

Holy Moly & The Crackers bombastically mash together unique flavours of Americana, rock and indie with a circus-punk edge, and have become renowned for their blazing live shows.

Returning to live performance, though debuting at UTSf, are the uniquely captivating Lady Maisery, whose first studio album in six years was released to critical acclaim late last year.

Hugely welcomed will be “The best thing to come out of Barnsley, since the A61 to Sheffield" according to Jarvis Cocker, parodists extraordinaire and one of the funniest bands on the planet, The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican.

Completing this latest batch of names are Rum Buffalo, a writhing beast of jazz flavoured psych-rock sounds, with horn lines sitting amongst huge sonic landscapes of guitar, twisted synths, and groovy rhythms.

This year sees another eclectic, high quality line-up in the beautiful setting of Cinderhill Farm, Barnsley. Returning for its ninth year, the arts and music festival boasts spectacular live performances in a host of musical styles ranging from pop to folk and all genres in between, celebrity interviews, fantastic family workshop activities, wonderful crafts, boutique caterers and great camping.

Headlining Friday are Scouting For Girls. During their immensely successful career they have sold over two million albums, two million singles, had four Brit Award nominations, an Ivor Novello nomination, had four top ten singles, sold-out Wembley Arena and The Royal Albert Hall and had a series of hit singles all of which were inescapable radio smashes.

On Saturday, The Shires, the UK’s biggest country music export, will be performing acoustically. Their achievements speak for themselves: three consecutive UK Top 3 albums, four #1 UK Country albums, 100 million+ streams, two Gold-certified records, and countless sold-out headline shows, including filling the prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

Also appearing on Saturday is acclaimed songwriter and guitarist, Newton Faulkner, whose fifteen-year career has ranged from the acoustic sorcery of his UK#1 debut, Hand Built By Robots, through to rock, pop, folk, soul and beyond. His most recent live forays have been stripped-back and minimal, just as he started, recognising the power in that.

Closing the weekend on Sunday will be Barnsley’s own nightingale and UTSf figurehead, Kate Rusby. Often hailed as the ‘first lady of folk’, Kate celebrated 30 years of touring last year. With a back catalogue stretching over three decades, Kate will perform a selection of highlights, including those from her most recent albums, the most recent of which is 30: Many Happy Returns.

Further highlights, announced so far, will include:

Nashville based Beth Nielsen Chapman, a Songwriting Hall of Fame member and two-time Grammy nominee who has written seven #1 hits and songs recorded by the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Elton John and Neil Diamond, plus many more.

Skerryvore who represent the best in contemporary Scottish traditional music, being twice named Live Act of the Year. A feel good sound of folk rock with bagpipes, accordions and fiddle combined with kicking rhythms of guitar, bass and drums and keys.

Captivating harmonies and an exuberant live show from The Longest Johns, the face of the sea shanty revival, whose track Wellerman reached millions of fans all across the globe, via social media and leading them to become a must-see band.

Hailing from the Highlands of Scotland, Elephant Sessions, combining the very best of trad, funk and electronica to create a fresh, highly acclaimed sound and breath-taking live shows.

Lottery Winners who are quickly becoming one of the UK’s biggest and best live bands, renowned for their charisma, sense of fun and numerous, energetic live shows.

A dance party from start to finish, from world-renowned purveyors of contemporary world music, Molotov Jukebox, fronted by the internationally acclaimed actress Natalia Tena.

Eclectic troupe, Honeyfeet once likened to Amy Winehouse with the Dap Kings, who span everything from big-band swing to Alabama blues-tinged folk, all held together by the powerful vocals and flute from Ríoghnach Connolly, BBC Radio 2 Folk Singer of the Year.

Angeline Morrison & The Sorrow Songs Band who released one of the finest, and most important folk albums of 2022, or indeed, any year. Beautifully crafted, it shines a long overdue spotlight on the historic Black experience in the UK folk tradition.

Many more artists are to be announced.

Underneath the Stars features covered stages within big top tents and award winning production, so festival goers are guaranteed to enjoy performances without need for an umbrella. There is also unrestricted viewing from outside for those who prefer to sit outdoors.

Tickets: Final Tier Weekend: Adult £153, Concessions £143, Young’Un Weekend (7-17) £47, Nippers under 7 free. Camping: Tent £46.50, Camper Van £48, Motorhome £63. Friday £60 Saturday £65 Sunday £65 Car Parking £18 (Weekend), £6 day.

Box Office: https://underneaththestarsfest.co.uk/tickets/For more information including accessibility and day splits visit:

