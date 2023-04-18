Selfless Ada, 8, raises £85K for Children's Liver Disease Foundation - and has no intention of stopping!

Ada Butterfield and her parents, Emma and Michael.

Ada Butterfield was born with the rare disease, biliary atresia, a condition for which the causes are not known but which one day is likely to mean she will need a liver transplant.

Her parents, Emma and Michael, have received information and support from Children’s Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF) ever since her diagnosis and began fundraising for the charity as a way of giving back.

Emma said: “Fundraising is our a way of doing something positive.

“We couldn’t make Ada better but by supporting CLDF we could do something constructive for her and for the many other children like her.

"Once we started fundraising, we didn’t want to stop and as soon as Ada was old enough, she wanted to join in too. Whether it’s running, walking, doing burpees, hosting a fun day – it doesn’t matter. If it’s raising awareness of childhood liver disease and helping families affected, that’s what’s important.”

And although Ada was proud to get her certificate marking the £85,000 milestone, she and her family are determined to keep going.

“We’re all going to London this weekend because her dad and her Aunty Claire are running the Marathon for CLDF.

“We’ll be there cheering them on so I don’t expect that total to stay at £85,000 for very long!”

Rebecca Cooper, Chief Executive of Children’s Liver Disease Foundation said: “CLDF is the only UK charity dedicated to fighting all childhood liver diseases, by providing information and emotional support, funds for research and a voice for all those affected.

"In order to do this, however, we rely on voluntary donations, so what Ada and her family have done is simply amazing and we are just so grateful. We hope they all have a wonderful day on Sunday and we look forward to celebrating even more of Ada’s fantastic achievements.”

