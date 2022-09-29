The laser tag company will be providing a calmer experience whilst playing for some of its guests.

Every second Sunday of the month at 10am and 10.20am, LaserZone will be reducing its lighting, music levels, special effects including artificial smoke and running at a reduced capacity so more people are able to play comfortably and safely.

The company will also give every guest a certificate of participation, switch off score screens and will only provide scorecards in an envelope on request after the event has finished to reduce anxiety around the competitive element laser tag may cause.

SEND and autism events are back at LaserZone.

There has been an increased demand for SEND and autism-friendly places to go with children, as many children’s play areas and parks typically are too over-stimulating for someone who does have autism.

A spokesperson for LaserZone Castleford said: “LaserZone at Xscape Castleford wants to make sure everyone is included and we understand that some of our guests would prefer a calmer experience whilst playing.

So, we have decided to run dedicated SEND sessions every month.”

One session lasts approximately 25 to 30 minutes. This consists of your pre-game briefing/instruction, kitting-up and a 15 minute game.

SEND sessions at LaserZone Castleford will take place on the second Sunday of every month at 10am and 10.20am.

All games are monitored by a marshal who patrols the arena to ensure players obey our simple rules and to help anyone requiring assistance

How to book

When making a booking you’ll find the SEND sessions in the group events category on the LaserZone website - just select the correct date https://www.laserzone.co.uk/?locationId=1.

