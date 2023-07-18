Sienna Roebuck-Hill, a pupil at Dane Royd Junior and Infant School in Hall Green, has autism and is non-verbal.

Her mum, Charley Roebuck, said she has lots of sensory needs that she needs to meet.

After reading a Facebook post Andrew Wood, the managing director of ESP Play, got in touch and offered to make something that would suit Sienna.

Sienna Roebuck-Hill and mum Charley Roebuck at Dane Royd School

Charley said: “After several calls with Andy and him learning more about Sienna’s specific needs we decided a bespoke sand and water table would be so beneficial to her and the other early years students at nursery.

“Andy set the wheels in motion and had it manufactured in his factory.

“Sienna is loving it and it's been great for the other children as well.

"We are so grateful, it's such a lovely donation and me and the other parents are really pleased with it.

Sienna Roebuck-Hill, mum Charley Roebuck, and nursery teacher Hannah Mortimer at Dane Royd School

"I feel with all the negative things in the world right now it’s great to be able to share this uplifting story about a kind gesture from Andy and his team.”

Burnley-based ESP Play has developed equipment for thousands of schools across the country.

Managing director Andrew said: "We were in a position where we could help and make a big difference for Sienna and the other children in the school. I’m delighted it’s had such a positive aspect.

"Charley explained to me how important it was for her daughter to be able to access sensory experiences. She asked if I could help so I did.

"We try our hardest to support charities, communities and good causes.

“Our company works nationwide developing inclusive playgrounds so that all children can access the benefits that play brings.”

The equipment consists of several small structures with pools of water and additional objects to play with.

Hannah Mortimer, nursery teacher at Dane Royd, said: "This kind donation has enabled us to provide meaningful opportunities for Sienna and her friends. She has made such good use of it.