Series of artwork that celebrates Wakefield's Agbrigg and Belle Vue unveiled

A community art project that celebrates life in Agbrigg and Belle Vue has produced eight stunning works of art.
By Shawna Healey
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

A grant from Wakefield Council has enabled local residents to work with artist Ellie Way, sharing their ideas to reflect what people like best about their area.

The completed artworks are in the style of travel posters and reflect what people value about where the live – including the proximity to the countryside, access to different types of food from around the world, the local train station and children’s playgrounds.

The artwork will be seen on flagpoles in the local area.

Councillor Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council, at Agbrigg with the poster art.Councillor Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council, at Agbrigg with the poster art.
Councillor Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council, at Agbrigg with the poster art.
Copies of the posters were presented to Councillor Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council, who said: “Our district is a wonderful place, and this vibrant art is a reflection of the things that people value, and a great way to highlight the many positive aspect of the area.”

The designs from the artworks will be used as inspiration for artwork to be painted on the telecoms boxes along Agbrigg Road.

Sue Jennings, spokesperson for Agbrigg & Belle Vue Residents Group, said: “In Agbrigg and Belle Vue we have a strong sense of community, and we want to boost the perception of our area, to make it a creative and attractive place to live, work and visit.

"The art project is part of our vision, and we are pleased with the work that’s been produced thanks to local people working with Ellie Way.”

The flag poles with the artwork. Image: David Lindsay.The flag poles with the artwork. Image: David Lindsay.
The flag poles with the artwork. Image: David Lindsay.
The group was awarded a Culture Grant by Wakefield Council, for more information about the grants visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/CultureGrants

