Series of free songwriting workshops for women to be held at Wakefield Cathedral
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our Voices Heard, a project organised by Go Pop CIC, is an exciting, fully-funded opportunity for two dozen women from Wakefield to write original songs and create artwork that will be exhibited at Wakefield Cathedral later this year.
Participants will work with experienced, female musicians, songwriters, artists and producers who will support them throughout the project.
The creative team is led by Jenna Fan, local musician, owner of Fanfare Music tuition school and director of Go Pop CIC.
And creatives Tsungai Tsikirai and Ruth Fones are also involved in the delivery of workshops.
A spokesperson for the project said: "Songwriting and art is a chance to express feelings and tell stories - shining a light on women’s issues such as domestic violence.
“The workshops will be a safe opportunity for women to express themselves, make friends, build confidence and explore their creativity. No experience is required for women to participate and we hope that the legacy exhibition will inspire more local people to be creative.”
The workshops will be held at Treacy Hall, Wakefield Cathedral commenced Wednesday, September 13 and will be held every Wednesday for the following 11 weeks at 11.30am to 2.30pm.
Lunch is provided at the workshops and help with transport costs is available where needed. Babies, toddlers, and children not in school are welcome at the sessions.
Go Pop CIC is a not for profit social enterprise with a main focus of bring choirs to a wider audience, To register or for more information, email [email protected].