In conjunction with Wakefield Council and its 16 Days of Action campaign, Empath Action CIC will perform a series of four short theatre plays at The Ridings Shopping Centre in the city on November 28.

The four special performances will be based on the theme of men taking responsibility and helping to tackle and end abuse against women and girls.

The White Ribbon Campaign looks at how men can become allies and supporters to women who have been affected by violence, as well as understanding how men are critical in helping to break the cycle of gender based abuse.

Some of the young actors of 97% with the Mayor of Wakefield, Coun David Jones.

These performances come off the back of ‘97%’, a groundbreaking play from Hit Like a Girl Theatre and Empath Action CIC - supported by the West Yorkshire’s Mayor’s Safer Communities Fund, which raised the subject of assault and violence against women.

Empath Action co-director Jo Broadhead said: “It is really important that the role of men and boys is explored in regard to violence and abuse against women and girls.

"We feel it’s vital that these plays open up a discussion. This is never about lecturing men, but encouraging them to be involved in the conversation.

“It also feels entirely relevant that these performances are taking place during the FIFA Men’s World Cup as we know incidences of domestic abuse against women increase during major tournaments.”

Katie Greensmith, who will play the leading female role in the plays.

The international week of action against domestic abuse is a global campaign which starts with White Ribbon Day on November 25 and ends with Human Rights Day on December 10.

The Boys Won’t Be Boys day runs between 10.30am and 4pm on Monday, November 28 at the Imaginarium Space on the bottom floor of the Ridings Shopping Centre – across from the British Heart Foundation.

Throughout the day, there will be support materials available from prevention and care organisations, and opportunities to connect with others in a safe and welcoming space.

The performances will run at 11am and 2pm, with the four specially created short plays will be performed by some of Wakefield's leading young actors, Danny Barraclough, Reece Gee, Finley Brown and Katie Greensmith.

Finley Brown, who play the leading male role in the plays.

Steven Busfield, Co-Director at Empath, added: “This is a chance for men to come together and make a stand.

"We truly believe that this problem isn’t the result of all men being violent misogynists, but that it is the responsibility of every man in our community to do what we can to interrupt and combat damaging behaviour among our male peers.

"We invite everyone, but particularly male identifying people, to join us on November 28 to find out more on how they can be the allies the women in their lives need and deserve.”

Free tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/boys-wont-be-boys-tickets-444650811547.