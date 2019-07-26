'Serious concerns' for missing Wakefield teenager

Police have "serious concerns" for a missing teenager from Wakefield.

Elliot Burton, 15, has been missing since 9.30am yesterday (Thursday, July 25).

Described as white, with short spiked ginger hair and with glasses, he was last seen on Harewood Road, Eastmoor.

Elliot, who is of a larger build and 5'8" tall, was last seen wearing a Wakefield Trinity Wildcats vest and cream and brown shorts.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who has seen Elliot since he went missing to get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 2242 of 25 July