Clarence Park Festival went ahead on Saturday and Sunday despite the rain.

Seven pictures of Wakefield’s Clarence Park Festival

Yorkshire’s longest running free music festival rocked on and celebrated its 30th anniversary this weekend despite the rain.

By Shawna Healey
Monday, 1st August 2022, 5:21 pm
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 5:22 pm

Clarence Roars took place at the Bandstand at Clarence Park this past weekend despite the bad weather.

The Clarence Park Festival began in 1991 and three decades later is still attracting music lovers for the two day event.

The festival took place on Saturday July 30 and Sunday July 31 from noon to 9pm.

It was organised by Wakefield Music Collective and this year the emphasis was on musical young talent.

An after party was held at Venue 23 on Smyth Street with party rock band, Transcend, playing.

1. The Krayons.

The Krayons took to the stage on Sunday.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales

2. Tragician

The Tragician played on Saturday.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales

3. Children of the Year

Punk band Children of the Year was one of the young musical talent promoted at the festival.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales

4. Thousands of people turned out for the festival

Thousands of people turned out for the event over the the two days.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Wakefield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2