Clarence Roars took place at the Bandstand at Clarence Park this past weekend despite the bad weather.

The Clarence Park Festival began in 1991 and three decades later is still attracting music lovers for the two day event.

The festival took place on Saturday July 30 and Sunday July 31 from noon to 9pm.

It was organised by Wakefield Music Collective and this year the emphasis was on musical young talent.

An after party was held at Venue 23 on Smyth Street with party rock band, Transcend, playing.

1. The Krayons. The Krayons took to the stage on Sunday. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2. Tragician The Tragician played on Saturday. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3. Children of the Year Punk band Children of the Year was one of the young musical talent promoted at the festival. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4. Thousands of people turned out for the festival Thousands of people turned out for the event over the the two days. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales