Seven snaps from the first free Wakefield Live festival across the city centre

The first free multi-venue Wakefield Live Festival went ahead across the city centre on Saturday.

By Shawna Healey
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 11:54 am
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 11:56 am

The free one day city-wide festival was organised by Dean Freeman, director of Long Division CIC and the creator of the much-loved ticketed festival, Long Division Fest.

It was held at more than 20 venues including The Art House, Audiozone, The Counting House, The Establishment, Henry Boons, The Hop, Joy’s Coffee House, Merrie Studios, The Providence, The Ridings, Venue 23, Vortex, Wah Wah Records and the Yorkshire Linen Shop.

The festival went ahead from 9.30am to 11pm on Saturday and included performances from a range of genres from pop, rock, indie, jazz and house to metal, funk and acoustic.

There was also a silent disco and theatre workshops.

Here are seven pictures from Wakefield Live Festival.

1. Northern Beat Poets Association

Wordsmiths from the Northern Beats Association gave performances at Wah Wah Records.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

2. More than just music

Wakefield Live also featured theatre and dance workshops.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

3. Classical performances

All genres performed at Wakefield Live including violinists.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

4. Live music at the Hop

Eight performers took to the stage at the Hop on Saturday.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

