Seven-year-old Alba from Pontefract is going to walk to Scarborough for charity

Seven-year-old Alba Stogden is walking 81 miles for charity

In the past 12 months, Alba has already undertaken seven fundraising challenges and raised thousands of pounds for charity.

This time she has set a target of £2,325 for PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide and is already halfway to her goal.

The walk will be undertaken over five days and Alba will be accompanied by her mum Sophie.

Sophie said: "Alba's army of business sponsors is huge, we have had so much support.

"The plan is to get the train from Pontefract to Castleford and then walk to Hazlewood Castle for the first night's stay."

The following day the pair will walk through Tadcaster to York for their next overnight stay before heading off to Malton the following morning.

Day four sees them on the road to Ganton, arriving in Scarborough on Sunday April 24 for their final night's stay.

Sophie said: "On day six we will be exploring Scarborough before heading home.

"Scarborough is like a second home to us. We take family holidays and bring our dogs. We recently lost our old spaniel Hollie and one of the last times we visited Scarborough was when Hollie our spaniel was with us.

"The town has lots of memories for all of us and Alba really enjoys visiting so it made sense for her to pick it as her destination for her latest challenge."

Since March 2021 Alba has taken part in seven challenges raised £7,600 or mental health charities, picked hundreds of bags of litter, donated gifts to a care home, organised an Easter egg hunt, left bunches of flowers and notes for people to pick up and performed a myriad of other little acts of kindness.