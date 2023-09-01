Seventy-nine year-old former pub landlady pulls her first pint in 40 years thanks to a Castleford care home
Christina Hagan became a pub landlady in her early 20s at the George and Dragon in Huddersfield before moving on to the Bull and Mouth in Keighley.
She continued to serve behind a bar until her late-30s, later making the decision to set up her own cleaning business until her retirement.
When Christina told staff at Newfield Lodge care home in Castleford about her career working behind a bar and how she missed the pub atmosphere, the staff set up a special surprise.
She was whisked away to The Magnet pub in Castleford, where she was invited to pull her first pint in more than forty years behind the bar.
After serving the pub’s patrons and having a chat to the bar staff, Christina put her feet up with her drink of choice – half a pint of Guinness.
She said: “I’ve missed being back behind the bar.
“I’ve really enjoyed being back in the pub environment, and they even gave me a slice of cake!”
Lynn Robinson, the general manager at Newfield Lodge, said: “Christina looked right at home behind the bar!
"Watching her pull pints with a huge smile on her face was wonderful.
“At Newfield Lodge, we do everything we can to make our residents’ dreams come true, whether that be recreating a happy memory or experiencing something completely new.
"We can’t wait to see whose dream we can make come true next.”