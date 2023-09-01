News you can trust since 1852
Seventy-nine year-old former pub landlady pulls her first pint in 40 years thanks to a Castleford care home

A 79-year-old former pub landlady pulled a pint for the first time in more than forty years, thanks to a Castleford care home.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:00 BST

Christina Hagan became a pub landlady in her early 20s at the George and Dragon in Huddersfield before moving on to the Bull and Mouth in Keighley.

She continued to serve behind a bar until her late-30s, later making the decision to set up her own cleaning business until her retirement.

When Christina told staff at Newfield Lodge care home in Castleford about her career working behind a bar and how she missed the pub atmosphere, the staff set up a special surprise.

Christina Hagan, 79 and a resident at Newfield Lodge Care Home, pictured pulling her first pint since she left bartending 40 years agoChristina Hagan, 79 and a resident at Newfield Lodge Care Home, pictured pulling her first pint since she left bartending 40 years ago
Christina Hagan, 79 and a resident at Newfield Lodge Care Home, pictured pulling her first pint since she left bartending 40 years ago
She was whisked away to The Magnet pub in Castleford, where she was invited to pull her first pint in more than forty years behind the bar.

After serving the pub’s patrons and having a chat to the bar staff, Christina put her feet up with her drink of choice – half a pint of Guinness.

She said: “I’ve missed being back behind the bar.

“I’ve really enjoyed being back in the pub environment, and they even gave me a slice of cake!”

Lynn Robinson, the general manager at Newfield Lodge, said: “Christina looked right at home behind the bar!

"Watching her pull pints with a huge smile on her face was wonderful.

“At Newfield Lodge, we do everything we can to make our residents’ dreams come true, whether that be recreating a happy memory or experiencing something completely new.

"We can’t wait to see whose dream we can make come true next.”

