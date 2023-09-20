Share your views on what the new Welbeck Country Park should look like

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As plans develop, the council wants to hear from residents and have launched a short survey to get their views on what the new Welbeck Country Park should look like.

The ideas and thoughts gathered from the survey will inform the long-term aims and aspirations for the development of the country park when the current landfill site closes.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “I am really excited that planning for the new park is underway, as part of our commitment to turn the site into a significant new green space.

Coun Jack Hemingway said that in time Welbeck can become an important destination for recreation, a haven for nature and a valuable amenity for people living locally, and further afield.

“At this early stage we really want to know what local people want and what they think is important so we can create a fantastic new country park that serves the needs of our residents.”

In 2021, senior councillors approved £200,000 of funding to begin work on the new park. Last year, more than 6,000 trees were planted on the land.

The site has the River Calder and Aire, and Calder Navigation Canal at its edges. Welbeck Country Park would be built in phases over several years, as new sections are restored and released.

There are opportunities to make the park well-connected with other parts of the district, and for it to be joined up with existing footpaths and bike trails, like the Trans-Pennine Trail and National Cycle Route.

In large parts of the site there is existing woodland, grassland and scrub, as well as a number of ponds and lakes, including the Southern Washlands Nature Reserve, a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

It is thought Welbeck is already home to otters and the area would be suitable for supporting important animals including great-crested newts, bats, birds, water voles and reptiles.

More information on the country park plans is available at Welbeck Country Park - Wakefield Council