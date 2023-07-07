Sharlston school girl and radio DJ wins best BBC Sounds Rising Talent award
The Young Audio Awards – which reward young people with a passion for making audio, and are supported by the BBC and commercial radio – were presented last Friday, and Isabelle – host of The Izzy Radio Show on BCB in Bradford– picked up the gong for BBC Sounds Rising Star in the 8-11 age category.
The awards were presented by BBC Radio 1’s Jordan North and KISS FM’s Tyler West, and Izzy received her trophy via a surprise video message from BBC Radio 2’s Vernon Kay, played out to her whole class.
After receiving the award, Isabelle said: “‘I feel spectacular! It was a tough category - so to come out as the winner is really special. Thank you so much BBC Sounds and the Radio Academy.”
Izzy’s prize will now include a one-hour radio show on national station Fun Kids, plus opportunities organised by the Radio Academy to learn more about a career in the industry.
Sam Bailey, Managing Director of The Radio Academy, said: “These awards are a fantastic opportunity for young people across the UK to be recognised for the hugely creative work they do with audio – one of the most accessible forms of media you can imagine.
"At The Radio Academy, we love to recognise kids starting up their own school radio shows or bedroom podcasts – and Izzy is an example of one of the best out there. Congratulations Izzy!”
The Young Audio Awards ceremony can be watched back at www.YouTube.com/youngaudioawards