Sharlston school girl and radio DJ wins best BBC Sounds Rising Talent award

Isabelle Harper, 11, from Sharlston has won gold in the national awards for the best radio and podcasts made by under 18s, organised by The Radio Academy.
By Shawna Healey
Published 7th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

The Young Audio Awards – which reward young people with a passion for making audio, and are supported by the BBC and commercial radio – were presented last Friday, and Isabelle – host of The Izzy Radio Show on BCB in Bradford– picked up the gong for BBC Sounds Rising Star in the 8-11 age category.

The awards were presented by BBC Radio 1’s Jordan North and KISS FM’s Tyler West, and Izzy received her trophy via a surprise video message from BBC Radio 2’s Vernon Kay, played out to her whole class.

After receiving the award, Isabelle said: “‘I feel spectacular! It was a tough category - so to come out as the winner is really special. Thank you so much BBC Sounds and the Radio Academy.”

Isabelle Harper from Sharlston won the BBC Sounds Rising Talent award (ages 8-11).Isabelle Harper from Sharlston won the BBC Sounds Rising Talent award (ages 8-11).
Izzy’s prize will now include a one-hour radio show on national station Fun Kids, plus opportunities organised by the Radio Academy to learn more about a career in the industry.

Sam Bailey, Managing Director of The Radio Academy, said: “These awards are a fantastic opportunity for young people across the UK to be recognised for the hugely creative work they do with audio – one of the most accessible forms of media you can imagine.

"At The Radio Academy, we love to recognise kids starting up their own school radio shows or bedroom podcasts – and Izzy is an example of one of the best out there. Congratulations Izzy!”

The Young Audio Awards ceremony can be watched back at www.YouTube.com/youngaudioawards

Izzy received her trophy via a surprise video message from BBC Radio 2’s Vernon Kay, played out to her whole class.Izzy received her trophy via a surprise video message from BBC Radio 2’s Vernon Kay, played out to her whole class.
