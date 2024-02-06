'Shine a light on blood cancer' South Elmsall mum to lead Frickley Country Park charity walk

Jasmine Barnett and her sons Sam and Harry.

Jasmine Barnett, now 31, has organised the walk around Frickley Country Park and hopes people will join her in raising money for Blood Cancer UK.

Childminder Jasmine was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukaemia in 2019.

She said: “I had two young children at the time that were only two and five and had over 50 blood transfusions, and spent a month in isolation in hospital receiving high dose chemotherapy.

“I had six more months of chemotherapy and have had 14 bone marrow biopsies – now i’m approaching five years in remission.

“Before being diagnosed I didn’t know anything about leukaemia or that it was a blood cancer – but it’s the fourth biggest type of cancer.

“Before I was poorly I was never involved in any fundraising work but now it's a lot closer to home and I have a strong connection with a lot of charities who helped me.

"I was out of work for six months and I’m self-employed so the charities helped me and it's a way of giving back.

Lighting up Frickley on last year's walk.

“You're part of a different community. Cancer, of course, has its downsides, but you meet wonderful people who are going through the same thing.”

Both adults and children can be affected by blood cancer with more than 40,000 people diagnosed each year in the UK. More than 250,000 people are currently living with blood cancer.

Blood Cancer UK’s website explains that leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma are some of the most common types of the illness.

The Frickley Country Park fundraising walk will be 5km with torches and lights and is a community fundraiser to shine a light on blood cancer, with each person hopefully donating a minimum of £5 to take part.

Jasmine said: “Blood Cancer UK started a national walk last year in Birmingham, so I thought i’d bring it to South Elmsall!

“More than 90 people took part – and lots of dogs – and we raised over £800.

"So far this year, we’ve had over 200 people interested. If they donated just £5 each that would be £1,000 raised – our fundraising target – and beat last year’s total.”

Jasmine will be leading the walk with husband Ashley and their two children, Harry, who is now seven and Sam, 10.

"People will be walking for their own reasons. Maybe they’ve been affected by cancer, or walk for someone they know who has.”

Anyone wishing to take part can just turn up at Frickley Park, starting near the 4g pitches, on Saturday, March 9 at 7pm.

“Everyone can bring their own lights, lanterns and torches to light up Frickley!” Jasmine said.

Donations can be either made on the night or visit Jasmine’s Facebook charity page here.