Shock as soil mound dumped on family’s grave plot in cemetery

A man was horrified to find a huge pile of soil dumped on his aunty and uncle’s grave in Pontefract Cemetery.

Darren Appleton visited the plot – for Alice and Roy Appleton – and found the mound left uncovered across the memorial, with soil from another recently dug grave.

Mr Appleton’s mother is also buried in the cemetery and said he visits often since she died nine months ago.

He said: “I was so shocked, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. It’s just really disrespectful – it makes my blood boil.

“It would be easy to squeeze the soil in between the plots. I even thought about getting a shovel and putting in back down the hole myself.”

He said the mound had also affected the neighbouring grave to his uncle’s. The soil appeared to be uncovered when he first saw it but was later covered. He said: “I just want to make sure it doesn’t happen again. If my uncle had been here to see it now he wouldn’t be happy – he was old school.”

Mr Appleton said he did not receive any notification that the grave would be affected, but Wakefield Council said it did try to make the owners aware.

It said it did not wish to cause distress and sometimes found there was no other way except to pile soil by plots when new graves are dug.

Glynn Humphries, Wakefield Council’s service director for environment and streetscene, said: “We do understand that this can be distressing and apologise for any upset caused.

“Unfortunately, adjoining graves can be affected when digging new plots and we do try to make the owners of graves aware, through the deeds to the plots, that these works will need to take place from time to time.

“We always ensure that the time a grave is covered is kept to a minimum and every care is then taken to reinstate the area following the work.”

The council’s bereavement services can be contacted on bereavementservices@wakefield.gov.uk or call 01924 307446.