'Show domestic abuse the red card' - campaign to tackle abuse during Euro 2021

During previous football tournaments, West Yorkshire Police have seen domestic abuse increase by a third.

On average they receive 110 calls per England game – meaning reports rise by 38% when England plays a game.

The campaign reinforces the message that domestic abuse isn’t sweet. It aims to raise awareness of domestic abuse within the district and highlights the support available for both victims and perpetrators.

Local pubs and bars will be showing support throughout the sporting tournament, by using beer mats with one side a red card and the other displaying a QR code linking those who think their behaviour may be affecting others to help and support.

It’s important that everyone works together as a district to help spread awareness. Residents can help by posting a 'pub selfie' showing a red card to domestic abuse and tagging #KeepItSweet.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Heath, said: “The rise in reports of domestic abuse during football tournaments is shocking - it is unacceptable and will never be tolerated in our district.

“Domestic abuse isn’t sweet and we want victims and perpetrators to get the support they need.

“We must all play our part in raising awareness, recognising the signs and supporting victims of domestic abuse.”

Domestic abuse isn’t sweet - Wakefield District Domestic Abuse Service offers vital help and support to help victims – for more information visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/domesticabuse