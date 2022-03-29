Sign up for Wakefield Race for Life 2022 for Cancer Research UK

Are you ready to sign up for this year's events?

The charity’s much-loved events are returning to the city and anyone who joins between Monday, April 4 and Monday, April 18 can claim a 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special sale by using the code EASTER30

The Race for Life events will take place at Thornes Park on Sunday, June 19, with women, men and children able to choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events.

There's also the chance to take part in Pretty Muddy - a mud-splattered obstacle course - and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option too.

Siobhan Byrne, Race for Life spokeswoman for Wakefield, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting a little more active. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

"So, we’re asking people across the area 'who will you race for?'

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog.

Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10k distance and even pushing for a new personal best time.

“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life Wakefield will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Race for Life events across the UK this year will follow current government guidance to protect against Covid-19. Hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.