Simon Lightwood MP's 'delight' at Wakefield Westgate ticket office u-turn

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood has said he is ‘delighted’ at the announcement that plans to close ticket offices around England, including Wakefield Westgate’ have been withdrawn.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:14 GMT
Under the proposals, some ticket kiosks would have remained in large stations, but elsewhere staff will be on concourses to sell tickets, offer travel advice and help people with accessibility.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said today that the government had asked train operators to withdraw their proposals.

Simon Lightwood said: “I’m delighted that the threat of closure for our ticket offices, including Wakefield Westgate, has been withdrawn.

Simon Lightwood said he is delighted that the threat of closure for ticket offices, including Wakefield Westgate, has been withdrawn.Simon Lightwood said he is delighted that the threat of closure for ticket offices, including Wakefield Westgate, has been withdrawn.
“The closure of Wakefield Westgate ticket office would have negatively affected so many passengers who rely on our ticket office to buy their tickets, to seek assistance with accessibility issues and for safety when travelling late at night.

“This decision will allow passengers to breathe a sigh of relief. It will also be a huge relief to the amazing staff, who have had no clarity on what these proposals could have meant for their jobs.

“I want to thank everyone who made their voice heard in the consultation, who spoke up for the value our ticket offices and staff bring to our railways.

"The sheer volume of pushback against these proposals has ultimately saved our ticket office.”

