Sir Geoffrey Boycott 'surprised' at Knighthood

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has spoken of his ‘surprise’ after being knighted in former prime minister Theresa May’s resignation honours list.

Former England cricket captain and commentator Geoffrey Boycott – from Fitzwilliam – has been knighted in for his service to sport.

“I’ve not even told my wife because I was told it’s a secret,” the 78-year-old said.

As well as breaking the news to his wife, the new Lady Rachael, he said he was looking forward to being addressed by his new title by Jonathan Agnew, his sidekick on radio’s Test Match Special.

“I can’t wait to see what he has got to say. I can’t wait. Aggers, I can’t wait for him,” said Sir Geoffrey who hopes the accolade will also help him to raise more money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and other charities close to his heart.

The former Ackworth player only became aware of the honour hours before the official announcement at midnight, while opening the post.

“It was just an ordinary letter,” he disclosed before paying tribute to Mrs May.