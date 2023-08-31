News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Six men and two women arrested in Wakefield following half a million pound drug raid

Eight people in Wakefield have been arrested after £500,000 worth of drugs was discovered in a raid.
By Shawna Healey
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 15:52 BST

Officers acting on information from residents executed warrants at properties on Pinderfields Road and Duke of York Street in the College Grove area.

Police found around half a million pounds worth of drugs, as well as a considerable amount of money.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SIx men and two women have been arrested for offences including possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, allowing a property to be used for the supply of Class A drugs and money laundering.

Police have arrested eight people following the raid in the College Grove area.Police have arrested eight people following the raid in the College Grove area.
Police have arrested eight people following the raid in the College Grove area.
Most Popular

Inspector Paul Fraser, of Wakefield Central NPT, said: “This work demonstrates our drive to make the communities of Wakefield safer.

“These substantial seizures would not have been possible without the collaboration of our most important partners – the residents of Wakefield.

Read More
Thugs slashed victim with knives outside Xscape as families watched in horror

"Operation Meritend has been led by ward managers PC David Pickering and PCSO Julie Bond, whose close bonds with the community have resulted in this actionable intelligence from concerned residents.

An estimated £500,000 worth of drugs and a substantial amount of cash was seized.An estimated £500,000 worth of drugs and a substantial amount of cash was seized.
An estimated £500,000 worth of drugs and a substantial amount of cash was seized.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is by working together with the communities we serve that we can make such an impact.

“We know there is more work to do, and we will continue to be incessant with our approach.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about drug production or supply in their area to please report it, so that it can be acted on like we have done in this case.”

Anyone with information about drug offences or concerns about suspicious activity at a premises in their community can report it to the police by using 101 live chat online or by calling 101.

Related topics:WakefieldPolice