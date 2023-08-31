Officers acting on information from residents executed warrants at properties on Pinderfields Road and Duke of York Street in the College Grove area.

Police found around half a million pounds worth of drugs, as well as a considerable amount of money.

SIx men and two women have been arrested for offences including possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, allowing a property to be used for the supply of Class A drugs and money laundering.

Inspector Paul Fraser, of Wakefield Central NPT, said: “This work demonstrates our drive to make the communities of Wakefield safer.

“These substantial seizures would not have been possible without the collaboration of our most important partners – the residents of Wakefield.

"Operation Meritend has been led by ward managers PC David Pickering and PCSO Julie Bond, whose close bonds with the community have resulted in this actionable intelligence from concerned residents.

"It is by working together with the communities we serve that we can make such an impact.

“We know there is more work to do, and we will continue to be incessant with our approach.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about drug production or supply in their area to please report it, so that it can be acted on like we have done in this case.”