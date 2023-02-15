Europe’s biggest sports and fitness retailer, Sports Direct, is to take over a prominent space across two floors in a unit at the top of Teal Way.

National independent jewellers, Warren James, will add even more sparkle to the centre when they open on the main mall near HMV and Clintons.

Independent local brand, Sanctuary Health & Wellbeing, has just opened, offering state-of-the-art yoga, pilates and more, after moving into a unit above Asda Living.

In addition the Leeds and Wakefield Breast Screening Unit has relocated from Kings Street to Trinity Walk taking a key unit opposite the bus station.

BoyleSports has secured a space at the entrance to the shopping centre on Westmorland Street near Cooplands and Bonmarche, with work on the fit out already underway..

And the popular Community Give Box store, run by Community Foundation Wakefield District, has moved to the former Peter Jones unit near the car park, further expanding their floor space and range of goods available.

A new centre manager has been appointed to oversee the fresh wave of companies moving into the award-winning shopping mall.

Lynette Howgate has joined Trinity Walk, replacing Cormac Hamilton after nearly a decade in charge.

She is originally from Dewsbury and brings a wealth of more than 17 years' experience after working across the country in various centres.

Lynette said: “I can’t wait to get going in this new role at this growing, dynamic centre which continues to buck regional and national trends.

"I have a lot of love for the area and know Trinity Walk and Wakefield well, so I’m keen to get stuck in and make sure we keep going in the right direction

“This diverse set of new brands will give shoppers even more choice and a reason to visit more and stay longer, which is good for the stores, the centre and the Wakefield economy.

