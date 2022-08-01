The local history group honoured the men who fought in the The King’s 39 Own Yorkshire Light Infantry (KOYLI) and died in battle, last week.

The group invited a town crier, Steven Holt, from Morley, to proclaim ‘oyez’ on Friday during market trade ahead of Yorkshire Day, today.

The community of local historians placed flowers, made out of recycled materials, at the town's War Memorial, to honour the 123 men from the town who died during the Great War.

Founder of Ossett Through the Ages, Anne-Marie Fawcett, said: “It was a great team effort.

"I have to thank Love Ossett and Visit Ossett for helping with funding, without these groups I wouldn’t have been able to do the display on such a big scale.

"Susan Gothard and Bryan Coe made the majority of the decorations using materials donated by the community.

"Towngate Junior School, Gawthorpe Academy and Dimple Well Infant School were also involved in donating flowers for the display.”

Spinning Yarns, The Recycle Yard and Trinity Belles WI supplied the crocheting and David Jones, owner of Bier Huis, allowed the group to turn the pub’s store room into a collection point for bottle bottoms and chocolate tubs that were collected by the community.

Bev Riley and her husband Daz, helped to install the bunting and Rachel Driver, Susan Gothard and Anne-Marie spent eight hours installing the display.

The first Yorkshire Day was celebrated on August 1, 1975 by the Yorkshire Ridings Society.

But, it wasn’t an official event until 1985.

August 1 was partly chosen because it falls on the anniversary of the Battle of Minden, when Yorkshire Soldiers who had fought in the Battle of Minden in Germany picked white roses as tributes to their dead comrades.

It was also chosen as it is on the anniversary of the emancipation of slaves in the British Empire in 1834, which former Yorkshire MP, William Wilberforce, campaigned for.

