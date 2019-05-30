Six year old boy airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary after rollercoaster fall

A six-year-old boy is recovering in hospital this afternoon after falling from a rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley theme park.

North Yorkshire police said: "The child, a 6-year-old boy, who was conscious when officers arrived at the scene, has been taken to hospital. His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

"The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been notified.

"Officers remain at the scene."

Emergency services were called to the Twister rollercoaster at the popular North Yorkshire theme park at around noon today.

He was airlifted to LGI by Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

In a statement, Lightwater Valley said: "We can confirm that following an incident on one of our rides this morning, a child is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

"Emergency services have confirmed the child was conscious when they arrived at the scene and his condition is not believed to be life threatening.

"The ride remains closed at the current time but the rest of the park is still open.

"We will issue an update as soon as we have any more information."