Jim Simpson, 73, and his wife Susan retired to the small Spanish town in 2004 after he served as a West Yorkshire Police officer in Wakefield, Castleford, Ossett and Normanton for over 27 years.

After a spate of burglaries in the first 12 months of living in their new town, Jim formed a Neighbourhood Watch scheme, acting as the area coordinator.

He then spent 16 years as a councillor, working as the deputy mayor for the last three years of his local political career, before he and Susan moved back to the UK to be with family.

Jim served as a police officer in Wakefield for over 27 years before retiring to Spain in 2004 with his wife, Susan.

They recently flew out to their old town for a holiday, where Jim, who is originally from Scotland, was unexpectedly honoured with the town square being renamed as Plaza Jim Simpson as a show of gratitude for his work as a councillor for over a decade-and-a-half.

He said: “My wife and I retired to Spain 18 years or so ago. After setting up the Neighbourhood Watch scheme I was invited to get involved with Spanish politics.

"I thought ‘Why would anybody want to get involved with that?’ but after discussing it with my wife, I decided to go for it and was elected.

"I spent 16 years working as a councillor, and the last three years as the deputy mayor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plaque is found in the village of Llanos Del Peral in Zurgena.

Serving councillors and the current mayor attended the unveiling ceremony at the square in the village of Llanos Del Peral.

During his time as a councillor, Jim was responsible for public safety, older residents and liaising with the expatriate community.

He added: “It is quite an honour to have the town square in the village named after me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have to say that it was one of the proudest days of my life and it moved me to tears. A small space in my beloved Zurgena municipality will always bear my name. It is a huge honour.”

Jim served as the deputy mayor for the last three years of his political career.