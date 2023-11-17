News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Smashed: Play focusing on the dangers of underage drinking set to visit Wakefield schools

More than 6,500 secondary school students across 21 schools in Wakefield and West Yorkshire will receive a hard-hitting lesson on the dangers of underage drinking, as award-winning alcohol awareness theatre production “Smashed” embarks on its largest tour yet.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 17th Nov 2023, 10:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Developed and presented by Collingwood Learning and supported by Diageo, “Smashed” combines drama with interactive workshops to help secondary school students understand the facts, causes and consequences of underage drinking and drive down alcohol consumption among young people.

Each performance is followed by a workshop, during which participants have the opportunity to reflect on the themes and answer questions about the choices made by the characters in the performance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Diageo has long committed to promoting moderation and tackling alcohol harm across the UK, supporting initiatives like "Smashed” as part of its ambition to educate 10 million young people, teachers and parents globally by 2030.

Most Popular
Smashed, the play about underage drinking, is coming to Wakefield as part of its West Yorkshire tourSmashed, the play about underage drinking, is coming to Wakefield as part of its West Yorkshire tour
Smashed, the play about underage drinking, is coming to Wakefield as part of its West Yorkshire tour

Now in its 18th year, "Smashed” has delivered educational performances to students in 38 countries around the world. The tour engaged more than 1.9 million students globally live and online in 2022-2023 alone and in Great Britain has reached over half a million students to date.

Read More
Un-Brie-leavable: Meet the Castleford cheesemongers winning awards and meeting t...

“Smashed” works in close collaboration with Community Alcohol Partnerships (CAP), a community-interest company that brings together councils, retailers, police, schools, health providers and community groups across the UK to reduce alcohol harm among young people.

Chris Simes, chair of Collingwood Learning, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this global programme back to schools in West Yorkshire this year.

The play is designed to "give a hard-hitting lesson on the dangers of underage drinking" to students through a play and a interactive workshopThe play is designed to "give a hard-hitting lesson on the dangers of underage drinking" to students through a play and a interactive workshop
The play is designed to "give a hard-hitting lesson on the dangers of underage drinking" to students through a play and a interactive workshop
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As statistics show, underage drinking presents a real threat to the health and well-being of young people.

"Our goal is to enhance the current alcohol education curriculum in schools with our memorable performance and workshop experience that helps young people explore the risks of underage drinking and build their confidence to say ‘no’ in the face of teenage peer pressure.”

Nuno Teles, managing director at Diageo GB, said: “This year we are embarking on our biggest ‘Smashed’ tour to date and look forward to Collingwood Learning reaching even more communities across West Yorkshire.

"’Smashed’ has an impressive and proven track record of delivering an informative performance that equips young people with the knowledge to make smart decisions and understand the dangers of underage drinking."

Related topics:West YorkshireWakefieldDiageo