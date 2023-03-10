Snow dogs: Here are 10 snaps of cool canines enjoying the wintery weather in Wakefield - take a peek at these adorable pooches
Wakefield dog owners have been out and about taking snaps of their pooches playing in the snow – here is a selection of some of the cutest pups.
It was walkies in a winter wonderland today (Friday March 10) for pets and their owners after overnight snow covered the district – and the dogs had an absolute ball.
And with temperatures across the area expected to drop to a biting -7C tonight, the snow is likely to stick around over the weekend for our crazy canines to have even more fun.
Here is a collection of n-ice snaps, as submitted by our readers,of four-legged friends enjoying the wintery weather.