Wakefield dog owners have been out and about taking snaps of their pooches playing in the snow – here is a selection of some of the cutest pups.

It was walkies in a winter wonderland today (Friday March 10) for pets and their owners after overnight snow covered the district – and the dogs had an absolute ball.

And with temperatures across the area expected to drop to a biting -7C tonight, the snow is likely to stick around over the weekend for our crazy canines to have even more fun.

Here is a collection of n-ice snaps, as submitted by our readers,of four-legged friends enjoying the wintery weather.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Here are 10 snaps of some of Wakefield's cool canines enjoying the snow. Here are 10 snaps of some of Wakefield's cool canines enjoying the snow. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Can you spot me? Here is Charlie enjoying the snow, submitted by Louise Crowther. Photo: Louise Crowther Photo Sales

3 . Call for Norman Here is Norman enjoying the snow, submitted by Susan Midgley. Photo: Susan Midgley Photo Sales

4 . Barking mad Here is Monty enjoying the snow, submitted by Anita Wilkinson. Photo: Anita WIlkinson Photo Sales