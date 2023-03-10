News you can trust since 1852
Snow dogs: Here are 10 snaps of cool canines enjoying the wintery weather in Wakefield - take a peek at these adorable pooches

Wakefield dog owners have been out and about taking snaps of their pooches playing in the snow – here is a selection of some of the cutest pups.

By Shawna Healey
1 hour ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 4:04pm

It was walkies in a winter wonderland today (Friday March 10) for pets and their owners after overnight snow covered the district – and the dogs had an absolute ball.

And with temperatures across the area expected to drop to a biting -7C tonight, the snow is likely to stick around over the weekend for our crazy canines to have even more fun.

Here is a collection of n-ice snaps, as submitted by our readers,of four-legged friends enjoying the wintery weather.

Here are 10 snaps of some of Wakefield's cool canines enjoying the snow.

Photo: National World

Here is Charlie enjoying the snow, submitted by Louise Crowther.

Photo: Louise Crowther

Here is Norman enjoying the snow, submitted by Susan Midgley.

Photo: Susan Midgley

Here is Monty enjoying the snow, submitted by Anita Wilkinson.

Photo: Anita WIlkinson

Wakefield