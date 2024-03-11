Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In January, councillors delayed making a decision on an application to open The Snug Club at the empty building on Carter Street.

West Yorkshire Police have objected to proposals by Ashley Stockton to open the new business.

A licensing sub-committee panel deferred the application as they said they required documents from a neighbouring local authority relating to other premises run by Mr Stockton.

A lawyer representing the police described Mr Stockton as “not a responsible person”.

Barrister Daniel Penmen told the hearing at Wakefield Town Hall how Mr Stockton had breached licensing conditions on numerous occasions at a bar in Barnsley.

Councillors were handed files which contained media reports of alleged licensing breaches at the South Yorkshire premises.

Mr Penman said the articles referred to under-age drinking and violence, an incident where 20 people were charged with serious disorder and another occasion when a member of door staff dealt drugs.

Councillors said the information provided lacked official documentation from Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council.

Paul Jacques, a senior legal advisor for Wakefield Council, said the hearing should be put off to ensure Mr Stockton receives a fair hearing.

Police also say the licence should not be granted as the property, just off Westgate, is within the council’s cumulative impact zone – an area identified as being at high risk from crime and anti-social behaviour.

Duncan Craig, representing Mr Stockton, said the premises would have a maximum capacity for 120 people, with seating available for 47 people.

The application seeks permission to serve alcohol and to play music from 11pm to 2am.

The meeting was told the new business would not be “primarily a drinking establishment” as pizza and tapas would be served, with plans to offer bottomless brunches.

The barrister referred to a “personality clash” between his client and senior South Yorkshire Police officers during his time operating the Barnsley bar.

He said: “There is no question in my mind that Ashley was not treated in a way that was egregiously unfair.”

Councillors were told that Mr Stockton operated another successful bar in Nottingham and had good relationships with officers in that area.

Mr Craig said the property on Carter Street had previously been a bar but the company who owned it went into liquidation.

He said the building was currently derelict and a cannabis farm had been found inside.

The lawyer added: “It is a point worth making, that in town centres up and down the country, how many empty properties there are.

“If this is not going to be licensed premises then what is it going to be?”