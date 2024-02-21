Social worker Rebecca McClure heading to the start line for Wakefield Hospice 10k

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rebecca McClure is looking forward to the opportunity to support the fundraising efforts, having seen first-hand the difference the charity makes to the lives of local patients and families, by taking on the Wakefield Hospice 10K run on March 24.

“I’m really excited to have joined Wakefield Hospice and I wanted to contribute to the fundraising effort, so signed up to the Wakefield 10k!” She said.

“I’ve had family members who received exceptional palliative care and I wanted to offer the same care and support that they received and felt that the role of Hospice Social Worker would be perfect for me.

Wakefield Hospice’s Social Worker Rebecca McClure will be pulling on her trainers and heading to the start line on March 24 as she takes on the Wakefield 10K in support of those she helps to care for.

“I’m not a runner by any stretch of the imagination and I’m in complete denial at the moment so haven’t started training - but will no doubt panic about it closer to the time!”

Rebecca plays a key role at the charity working closely with patients and families to ensure they are receiving the best support possible.

“I support with discharge planning – many people still think that hospices are places which people only access for end of life care, but it is simply not true.

“My role involves meeting with patients and their loved ones to ensure that we create a person-centred plan for discharge, taking a holistic approach in assessing their needs, determining their wishes and identifying what support can be offered to improve their quality of life after they leave the hospice.

“I also offer emotional and practical support, signposting to various services and resources both within the hospice and around the local area.”

The Wakefield 10K takes place at Thornes Park on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “All are welcome to join us at this year’s event, with a free finisher t-shirt on offer to every runner. We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who not just takes part but helps to support this event, including supporters, volunteers and our fantastic headline sponsors The Card Factory Foundation.”