Solar panels may be installed on roof of Wakefield's Hepworth Gallery

Solar panels may be installed on the roof of Wakefield's Hepworth Gallery to offset its emissions.

The idea is being considered as part of a package of measures to reduce the gallery's carbon footprint by up to 80 per cent.

The Hepworth Gallery opened in 2011.

But the Hepworth's complex set of energy systems, designed to keep its treasured art in good condition, lead Wakefield Council to believe the gallery will never be fully carbon neutral.

The local authority is trying to eradicate or offset all of its CO2 emissions by 2030 and has put together proposals specifically for the Hepworth, which opened eight years ago.

The solar panel plans were revealed by council officer Kevin Fisher at a scrutiny committee meeting on Monday.

He said that an energy pump installed at the site a decade ago was also likely to be replaced and that its air conditioning system is under review.

The panels would be part of a package to cut the Hepworth's emissions by around 80 per cent.

Asked if the solar panels scheme would make the Hepworth carbon neutral, Mr Fisher replied: "No it won't.

"They are a very high energy user, and that's mainly as a result of what they do to protect what they've got.

"It's got its moisture system and its heating system.

"Once we've looked at its heat sources and everything else, we're looking at around about an 80 per cent reduction in their carbon.

The gallery's complex heating and moisture systems, which help protect the artwork within, make the site challenging to turn green.

"Just because of the nature of the building and the activities within it, we don't think it will ever get to zero."

Solar panels are also likely to be installed on the roofs of local schools.

The council hopes this will help educate children about climate change, as well as creating more energy.

Asked directly about whether climate change denial was still in existence in Wakefield, Mr Fisher said there were "nay sayers", but that young people considered the subject important.

He added: "When we meet business managers and head teachers at schools, they always ask us what we're doing about climate change, because it's the top question at assemblies from the children.

"Most young people feel (tackling climate change) is an essential way forward for their community."

Local Democracy Reporting Service