Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Martin Townsend, 62, from Ossett, died from a glioblastoma (GBM) in January 2022, just nine months after being diagnosed.

His son, Ross, 37, will be running the iconic 26.2-mile race for the fourth time on Sunday, April 21 in aid of the charity Brain Tumour Research.

Ross said: “Everything happened so quickly.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross and his dad Martin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dad was an extremely intelligent and outgoing man but, after having surgery, he became totally different which was really hard for us to see.

"More research needs to be done to find out more about this devastating disease because I don’t want others to go through what we have.”

In March 2021, Martin, also dad to Lisa, 50, Faith, 46, and Leslie, 43, kept on having dizzy spells and he struggled with his balance when walking.

Ross said: “Dad was also becoming really forgetful and was suffering from memory loss so we thought he may have had dementia because his mum and grandmother both had it.

Martin Townsend was diagnosed with a GBM in April 2021

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His GP didn’t know what was going on, so he referred dad to hospital where an MRI scan revealed the tumour.

"He had surgery two weeks later and 95 per cent of the tumour was removed but we were told it was a GBM which is the worst type you can get.

"Despite that, we remained hopeful, but the remaining part of the tumour grew and that’s what got him in the end.”

Martin’s wife, Joy, looked after him at home but he was taken to Pinderfields Hospital for a short time before being moved to Dewsbury and District Hospital in September 2021.

Ross and Martin Townsend

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He remained there until December, before moving into Manorcroft Care Home in Dewsbury.

Ross said: “During most of my visits, dad would just sit there staring at me. This is what the brain tumour had done to him.

"It was horrible to witness such a quick and dramatic decline. All the staff at Manorcroft were really lovely and we are grateful for the care they gave to dad.”

Martin died on January 20, 2022 with his loving family by his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Robertson, national events manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “With one in three people knowing someone affected by a brain tumour, Martin’s story is, sadly, not unique.

"Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002.

“We’re determined to change that but it’s only by working together we will be able to improve treatment options for patients and, ultimately, a cure.

"We’re really grateful for Ross’ support and will be there to cheer him across the finish line in April.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.