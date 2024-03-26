Soroptimists celebrate 90 years in Wakefield.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wakefield and District Soroptimists recently celebrated their 90th anniversary with a lunch in the Kingswood suite, Wakefield Town Hall.
Over 70 guests attended the lunch, including members of Soroptimist groups from throughout Yorkshire. Special guests included the Mayor of Wakefield, Councillor Josie Pritchard, her consort, Councillor Melanie Jones, Soroptimist International Federation President, Ruth Healey and Susie Westwood, current President of Soroptimist International Yorkshire.
An excellent lunch was provided by the team at Create Catering followed by an entertaining speech by Karen Wright, local entrepreneur, Wakefield Express columnist and former Bake Off contestant.
Soroptimist International is a women's organisation founded 100 years ago. It aims to improve and transform the lives of women and girls through education, empowerment and enabling opportunities. It is truly an international organisation with over 80,000 members in 145 countries. It is held in high regard by national governments and has representatives advocating at the United Nations in New York.
Wakefield and District Soroptimists most recent projects have provided items for the Mother and Baby unit at New Hall prison, supplied blankets to Pinderfields Hospital for use in their dementia, palliative care and neonatal units, distributed robotic cats to local care homes, and have sent clothing, food and medicines to an orphanage in Ukraine.
Meetings are held twice a month in Walton, enjoying alternate business and social evenings, and more informally for meals out, walks and trips further afield. For more information go to www.sigbi.org/wakefield or visit their Facebook page.