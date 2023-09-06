News you can trust since 1852
Soul Train to steam into Wakefield with a fine feast of soulful gems from Whitney Houston, Tina Turner and Stevie Wonder

Soul Train will soon be heading to Venue 23 in Wakefield giving the audience a fine feast of soulful music.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read
Harking back to the wonderful days when the dance floor was king, the show features a fun presentation of 60s and 70s soul classics.

From early soul days of Tamla Motown, Stax and Atlantic records though to disco and beyond as the show brings on the good times.

Featured in a fun feel good production are classic hit songs by – Stevie Wonder, Isley Brothers, Supremes, Gladys Knight, O'Jays Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Ike and Tina Turner, Donna Summer, Candi Staton, Whitney Houston, Billy Ocean, Lionel Richie, Tavares and many more great artists that still keep us singing and dancing.

Show producer and performer Wayne Kennedy goes back to his roots having sold well over one million concert tickets for his theatre shows.

The show will be at Venue 23 on Friday, October 20. Tickets are £20 each.

Further information on how to get onboard at www.SoulTrain.org.uk

