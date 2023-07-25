News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

South Elmsall funeral directors reassures all plans will 'still be in place' following rebrand

A funeral parlour in South Elmsall has undergone a rebrand following a merger with two other funeral directors in South Yorkshire.
By Shawna Healey
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

EV Fox Funeral Directors of South Elmsall, W Hyde’s Funeral Directors of Barnsley and E&M Newsome’s of Shafton have all become part of Newsome’s Funeral Directors, which now has homes in six locations.

Bryan Bednall, business leader at Newsome’s Funeral Directors said: “We want to reassure our customers that the same experienced teams who have served families in our community for many years will remain in place and will continue to provide excellent customer service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We also want to assure customers who have taken out a funeral plan with EV Fox, W Hyde’s or E&M Newsome’s Funeral Directors over the years that their plan will still be in place and that they shouldn’t be alarmed by this rebrand.”

Newsome's South Elmsall, Previously EV Fox & Sons.Newsome's South Elmsall, Previously EV Fox & Sons.
Newsome's South Elmsall, Previously EV Fox & Sons.
Most Popular

If anyone has any concerns regarding the rebrand, they can call the team on 01977 238 981. For more information visit: www.newsomesfunerals.co.uk

Related topics:South ElmsallSouth YorkshireBarnsley