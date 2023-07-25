EV Fox Funeral Directors of South Elmsall, W Hyde’s Funeral Directors of Barnsley and E&M Newsome’s of Shafton have all become part of Newsome’s Funeral Directors, which now has homes in six locations.

Bryan Bednall, business leader at Newsome’s Funeral Directors said: “We want to reassure our customers that the same experienced teams who have served families in our community for many years will remain in place and will continue to provide excellent customer service.

"We also want to assure customers who have taken out a funeral plan with EV Fox, W Hyde’s or E&M Newsome’s Funeral Directors over the years that their plan will still be in place and that they shouldn’t be alarmed by this rebrand.”

Newsome's South Elmsall, Previously EV Fox & Sons.