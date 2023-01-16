South Kirkby Post Office to close for five weeks while building works take place

The post office, on Mill Lane, will be closed from Tuesday, January 31 and is due to reopen on Monday, March 6 at 7am.

Customers will still be able to use South Kirkby Post Office on The Green and South Elmsall Post Office on Barnsley Road.

Tajinder Khehra, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.”