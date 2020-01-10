Special Constable Alan honoured for services to Pontefract

A Special Constable who dedicated his spare time to steering young people in Pontefract away from crime has been recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours.

Alan Studd, 53, a retired sergeant from the East and South East NPT, received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to young people and the community in West Yorkshire.

He was nominated in particular for his support of the CHOICE project.The scheme is a 30-week programme.

aimed at teaching children about actions and consequences to help them improve their behaviour and make positive life choices in their teens.

Alan also ran an annual West Yorkshire Police Battle of the Bands competition for young musicians and was heavily involved in other community projects.

He said the news he would be given the BEM award had been a hugely pleasant surprise.

He said: “I’m really honoured to have been nominated and receive an award and my partner and I are overjoyed to have been invited to the summer garden party. I can honestly say I’ve enjoyed the last ten years more than any other police work I’ve ever done and get real fulfilment from deterring young people from crime.”

Alan will now provide training for special constables and plans to continue his school and community work.

He said: “I was brought up in South Elmsall and always absolutely loved working in Pontefract.

“People are outspoken and really close knit and passionate about where they live.

“It makes you want to make a difference in helping make communities better.”

Chief Superintendent Mark McManus, district commander of Wakefield police, said: “Alan was an exceptional community officer and we are very pleased to have welcomed him back as a Special Constable so he can keep serving the neighbourhoods he has been dedicated to.”