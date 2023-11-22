A special fundraising event will take place in Pontefract tomorrow night for a little boy with cerebral palsy.

Lennie with his mum Candice

Lennie Clay, who will soon turn two, was born at 27 weeks and suffered a lack of oxygen at birth.

When he was four weeks old, Lennie was diagnosed with a brain injury called periventricular leukomalacia before also being diagnosed with quadriplegia cerebral palsy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has undergone daily physio work since he was a baby but his mum Candice says she doesn't get enough support from the NHS and that Lennie needs specialist therapies to help him reach independence, such as dynamic movement intervention, physiotherapy, hydrotherapy and other treatments.

But due to the NHS not providing the specialist therapies, they have to be paid for privately.

The latest fundraiser that has been organised for Lennie is at Pontefract Squash Club at 7pm and will be an evening of mediumship.