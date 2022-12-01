Dominic O’Keefe, who works at Amazon’s sortation centre in Knottingley as a reliability maintenance engineering (RME) technician, was nominated for the award by his colleagues.

Dominic, who has worked for Amazon since 2021, is a passionate supporter of the community in his spare time and it’s that support that has seen him receive a nomination in this year’s Amazon Stars awards programme.

Now in its third year, Amazon Stars is a UK-wide campaign that recognises and rewards Amazon employees who make an outstanding contribution to the local community by using their skills, time and knowledge to help others.

Dominic’s support of his community means he could win one of three Dream Boxes, worth up to £1,500.

He was nominated in recognition of his efforts over the past year, which have included running and hiking more than 150 miles to raise money for charities including Andy’s Man Club and the Nick Smith Foundation.

The two charities personally resonate with him since the passing of friends who suffered with mental health issues and Motor Neurone Disease.

In memory of a teammate and friend, avid rugby fan Dominic, alongside fellow players, set up the Nick Smith Foundation to raise funds to further enhance research for those suffering with MND.

Dominic said: “My inspiration to run marathons to raise money for charities stems from my admiration for the people supported by these charities.

"Their stories really strike a chord with me, and I like to do what I can to help them. Running marathons might seem like a lot for most people, but for me it’s the least I can do. I feel honoured to have been nominated for an Amazon Star award by my colleagues and I thank them all for their support.

“I also receive great support from my friends and family, and they’ll be so pleased to hear about this nomination. My mum, who thinks I’m crazy for running marathons, is always so proud of what we have accomplished for the Nick Smith Foundation.

“Amazon has been a great support in helping me raise money for different charities. Whether it’s through flexible shift patterns to allow me to take part in marathons, spreading word to my colleagues about my endeavours or making donations to some amazing charities on my behalf, I feel incredibly supported here.”

Dominic has big plans to continue his fundraising efforts and has just signed up for the Rob Burrows Leeds Marathon in May 2023. All sponsorship he receives will go towards aiding research into MND.

Matt Tandy, Site Leader at Amazon in Knottingley, said: “The Amazon Stars programme is our way of saying thank you to our colleagues who go above and beyond to have a positive impact on the community.