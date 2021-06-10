West Yorkshire Police say their vehicles can be in place at any time of day, 7 days a week, and are "highly visible and do not operate covertly".

Speed cameras: Here are all the locations of 30mph, 40mph and 50mph mobile speed cameras across the Wakefield district

These are the locations of all the mobile speed cameras currently in use in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 10:36 am

These locations are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to alteration without further notice.

**Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent exact locations.**

1. 30mph Featherstone

A645 Wakefield Road, Featherstone - between Station Lane and 140m West of Lister Road (40mph Signs)

2. 30mph Asdale Road

A6186 Asdale Road, Wakefield - between Kingsley Avenue & Denby Dale Road.

3. 30mph Kinsley

B6273 Wakefield Road, Kinsley (Statics on Site) - between Holgate Terrace and Hoyle Mill Road.

4. 30mph Featherstone

A645 Pontefract Road, Featherstone - between Station Lane and Houndhill Lane.

