Speed cameras: Here are all the locations of 30mph, 40mph and 50mph mobile speed cameras across the Wakefield district
These are the locations of all the mobile speed cameras currently in use in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 10:36 am
West Yorkshire Police say their vehicles can be in place at any time of day, 7 days a week, and are "highly visible and do not operate covertly".
These locations are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to alteration without further notice.
**Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent exact locations.**
