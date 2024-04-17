Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commencing at 12pm on Friday, April 26 and concluding at 12pm the following day, Ald Fitness in South Elmsall will host the gruelling 24-hour cycle, with hopes that it will raise the targeted £10,000 to fund care for seven-year-old Quinn Elkin-Davies.

Quinn – who has complex needs – was born in 2017 and lives with her family in Pontefract. She arrived 15 weeks early and suffered a brain injury at birth.

Leanne Elkin, Quinn’s mother, said: “She spent nine months in hospital, and since October 2018 we've been fundraising.

Quinn Elkin-Davies. The Spin for Quinn fundraiser will take place at South Elmsall's Alt Fitness and will see 18 people cycling for 24 hours to raise money for Quinn to receive stem cell therapy in Colorado. Picture: Leanne Elkin

"[She’s received] stem cell therapy in the States since 2019 – we try and go at least once a year – then she has different kinds of physical and alternative therapy in the US and UK.

"She’s got a really sassy personality and wicked sense of humour.”

Speaking of the friends that have helped to fundraise for Quinn, Leanne said: “Everyone has been amazing and so generous. Quinn wouldn’t be where she is today without that generosity.”

Eighteen people are due to take part in the 24-hour spin, and Quinn will be there to start them off and to see them finish.

Quinn Elkin-Davies was born 15 weeks early. Quinn's mother, Leanne, is hoping to raise £10,000 from the Spin for Quinn fundraiser. Picture: Leanne Elkin

The group will be divided into three teams, and participants will overlap cycling sessions of one hour and rest periods of two hours throughout the course of the fundraiser.

Leanne – who was originally from Upton and now lives in Pontefract – has been fundraising for five years, having taken part in a Tough Mudder, a triathlon, and the Leeds Marathon last year.

Quinn’s therapies cost the family between £20,000 and £25,000 each year. Leanne said the therapies Quinn receives are helping her to get stronger every year, and is hopeful that one day Quinn will be able to walk.

The family are looking to book stem cell therapy in Colorado in June, and have secured a two-week course of intensive therapy at the Blue Skies Ahead therapy centre on the Wirral in August.