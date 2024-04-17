Spin for Quinn: South Elmsall 24-hour indoor cycle in bid to raise £10,000 for US therapies for Pontefract girl
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Commencing at 12pm on Friday, April 26 and concluding at 12pm the following day, Ald Fitness in South Elmsall will host the gruelling 24-hour cycle, with hopes that it will raise the targeted £10,000 to fund care for seven-year-old Quinn Elkin-Davies.
Quinn – who has complex needs – was born in 2017 and lives with her family in Pontefract. She arrived 15 weeks early and suffered a brain injury at birth.
Leanne Elkin, Quinn’s mother, said: “She spent nine months in hospital, and since October 2018 we've been fundraising.
"[She’s received] stem cell therapy in the States since 2019 – we try and go at least once a year – then she has different kinds of physical and alternative therapy in the US and UK.
"She’s got a really sassy personality and wicked sense of humour.”
Speaking of the friends that have helped to fundraise for Quinn, Leanne said: “Everyone has been amazing and so generous. Quinn wouldn’t be where she is today without that generosity.”
Eighteen people are due to take part in the 24-hour spin, and Quinn will be there to start them off and to see them finish.
The group will be divided into three teams, and participants will overlap cycling sessions of one hour and rest periods of two hours throughout the course of the fundraiser.
Leanne – who was originally from Upton and now lives in Pontefract – has been fundraising for five years, having taken part in a Tough Mudder, a triathlon, and the Leeds Marathon last year.
Quinn’s therapies cost the family between £20,000 and £25,000 each year. Leanne said the therapies Quinn receives are helping her to get stronger every year, and is hopeful that one day Quinn will be able to walk.
The family are looking to book stem cell therapy in Colorado in June, and have secured a two-week course of intensive therapy at the Blue Skies Ahead therapy centre on the Wirral in August.
The Spin for Quinn Just Giving page can be found here. More information about Quinn’s journey and fundraising can be found on her Facebook page and Instagram account.