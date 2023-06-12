Spitfire fly-past, parachute display and veterans parade planned for Armed Forces Day 2023 at Pontefract Park

Armed Forces Day 2023 celebrations will include a Spitfire fly-past, courtesy of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the Wings Free Fall Parachute Display Team will be dropping in. There will also be a Veterans Parade.

Wakefield Council’s Armed Forces Champion, Coun Steve Vickers, said: “Our fantastic Armed Forces Day celebration is an opportunity to bring people together to show their appreciation to those who have fought to protect our country and those still serving.

“With a packed programme of activities taking place throughout the day, it’s set to be a fun day out for all the family.”

Local Armed Forces groups, emergency services personnel, veterans’ groups and community groups will be holding stalls and demonstrations at the event, alongside a plentiful host of food and drink stalls and a craft market.

Entertainment will include local dance groups, children’s rides and activities and lots more.

The event is being held at Pontefract Park, which played an important role in World War One, when the land was used as an operational airfield, from 10am-4.30pm.

Being such a large and flat open space, the racecourse and parkland area was a ready-made airfield and the BE2c aircraft of 33 Squadron and 76 Squadron Royal Flying Corps used the park as a landing ground from 1916 to 1918.