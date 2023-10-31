News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
We have some very creative people in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford! Happy Halloween!We have some very creative people in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford! Happy Halloween!
We have some very creative people in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford! Happy Halloween!

Spooktacular! Here are 28 photos of your fabulous pumpkins, costumes and decorations for Halloween

Happy Halloween!
By Leanne Clarke
Published 31st Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 09:10 GMT

From scary costumes, spooky pumpkins and dazzling decorations, you're going all out this year!

From creepy decorations, impressive pumpkins and very creative costumes, Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford are Halloween ready!

Thank you to everyone who shared their photos. You really are an imaginative bunch!

Here’s just a selection…

Kirsten Gartside shared her photo of Edward Scissorhands, Max.

1. Scissorhands

Kirsten Gartside shared her photo of Edward Scissorhands, Max. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Gemma Narkevicicus shared her photo of Jacoub , aged 6, as the one and only Beetlejuice.

2. It's showtime!

Gemma Narkevicicus shared her photo of Jacoub , aged 6, as the one and only Beetlejuice. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Shared by Liz Scott.

3. Spooky

Shared by Liz Scott. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Melanie Scott sent this photo of Harley Rose with her home grown pumpkins.

4. Home grown

Melanie Scott sent this photo of Harley Rose with her home grown pumpkins. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldPontefractCastleford