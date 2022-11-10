The invitation only memorial ceremony will include current and past St John members, civic leaders, and family members of those named have been invited. The researched history will also be available on the day, and afterwards for those who can’t attend.

Phil Cook, civic society vice chair and a former St John officer said: “As the unit moved out of its Newgate HQ, it was important to save the memorial with the support of Wakefield Council. It’s been a really interesting past three months of intensive research on both the individuals named on the memorial, and the impact that the St John Ambulance organisation had on Pontefract and the surrounding villages in supporting the war effort, including helping injured service personal”.

Dwain Longley, Regional President in the North East, said: “We are very grateful to Pontefract Civic Society for their work to have our St John memorial plaque mounted in the Town Hall. Our volunteers worked tirelessly in a number of ways, both in England and overseas, to provide assistance during the First and Second World Wars, and this is a very fitting way to commemorate their actions many decades ago.”

Pontefract Town Hall, where the memorial service will take place